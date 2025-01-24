Injuries have impacted some of the top girls basketball teams in the Lake Conference, either for limited periods of time or the entire season.
The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls basketball teams
Several schools swapped positions in the bottom 10 of the rankings while unbeaten Providence Academy held the No. 1 spot.
Minnetonka’s leading scorer, junior guard Lanelle Wright, suffered an ankle injury on Jan. 15 against Lakeville South, which Minnetonka won 71-52. The Skippers have since lost two of their past three games — beating Buffalo 57-46 before falling to Eden Prairie (65-57) and Minnehaha Academy (75-71), the latter being Wright’s attempted comeback.
“She was playing really well for us at the time of her injury,” Minnetonka coach Brian Cosgriff said. “She is our coach on the floor. I truly think she is one of the best point guards in the state.”
Cosgriff hopes Wright can return to usual effectiveness when the Skippers play host to Edina on Friday. She is averaging 18.4 points per game.
Elsewhere, Hopkins lost senior Tatum Woodson (10 points per game) for the season because of a knee injury in December and prior to the start of the season, Wayzata lost junior guard Kate Amelotte for the year because of a torn ACL. Amelotte averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game as a sophomore.
Records through Thursday. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.
1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 16-0). Previous week: 1
2. Maple Grove (13-2). Previous week: 3
3. Hopkins (12-4). Previous week: 2
4. Eden Prairie (14-3). Previous week: 4
5. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 17-0). Previous week: 5
6. Marshall (Class 3A, 18-0). Previous week: 6
7. Alexandria (Class 3A, 13-2). Previous week: 7
8. Wayzata (12-4). Previous week: 8
9. Eastview (13-3). Previous week: 10
10. Monticello (Class 3A, 17-0). Previous week: 11
11. St. Michael-Albertville (13-3). Previous week: 12
12. Orono (Class 3A, 15-2). Previous week: 9
13. Minnetonka (10-6). Previous week: 13
14. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 11-4) Previous week: 14
15. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 12-5). Previous week: 15
16. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 14-4). Previous week: 17
17. Prior Lake (13-3). Previous week: 16
18. New London-Spicer (Class 2A, 16-0). Previous week: 20
19. Delano (Class 3A, 14-4). Previous week: 19
20. Lakeville North (8-7). Previous week: 21
21. East Ridge (11-6). Previous week: 24
22. Anoka (10-6). Previous week: 25
23. Hill-Murray (Class 3A, 12-5). Previous week: 23
24. Mahtomedi (Class 3A, 13-4). Previous week: 18
25. Rosemount (8-7). Previous week: NR
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the lone unbeaten team in Class 3A, will be tested in two tough upcoming games: Alexandria, the seventh-ranked team in the Star Tribune’s Top 25, on Saturday and Orono, the third-ranked team, on Jan. 30.