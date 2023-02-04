Second-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson knows injuries are partly to blame for his team's six-game losing streak, especially playing without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia.

Garcia, who is a game-time decision Saturday night against Maryland, missed the last three games with a bone bruise on his right foot. Not many teams can overcome the loss of nearly 15 points per game, but the U's defense has been the bigger issue.

In Big Ten play, Minnesota's opponents are averaging 74.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in scoring defense. Big Ten opponents are shooting 47.3% from the field vs. Minnesota, which ranks 13th in field goal defense. It has gotten worse during the six-game losing streak. Opponents are shooting 48% (201-for-419) from the field against the Gophers.

"It's little details here and there," Johnson said. "If we're in our zone, it's just making sure we understand assignments. It's that little inch that you give up that allows an open shot. And those guys were making them, obviously."

In the last two games, the Gophers have basically hit rock bottom defensively by giving up 171 points combined, including in a 90-55 loss Wednesday at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights had 56 points on 66% field goal shooting in the second half. That led to their largest margin of victory ever in league play since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

Rutgers shot 59.7% for the game Wednesday. It was the first time Minnesota allowed an opponent to shoot higher than 59% in a game since Indiana shot 59.3% and hit a school-record 18 three-pointers against the Gophers in 2015.

The Gophers are down to eight scholarship players with freshman Braeden Carrington (leg) sidelined indefinitely. Forwards Isaiah Ihnen and Parker Fox are out for the season after summer knee injuries, but that's players realize that's still no excuse for how poorly they defended, especially against Rutgers.

"There wasn't hugs and happiness in that locker room," senior guard Taurus Samuels said. "We were very upset and frustrated. [Johnson] understands what he's teaching us is a process, but we have to prepare very hard every single time. When you're not ready to go that's the result that can happen."

GAME INFO

Time: 8 p.m. CT, Saturday. Where: Williams Arena. Line: Gophers 9 1/2-point underdogs. Series: Maryland leads 13-2, including 84-73 Gophers loss in College Park on March 2, 2022. TV: Big Ten Network. Online/Live video: BTN-Plus. Radio: 100.3-FM

PROJECTED STARTERS

MINNESOTA GOPHERS (7-14, 1-10 BIG TEN)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Ta'Lon Cooper 6-4 195 Jr. 10.8

G – Taurus Samuels 6-1 195 Sr. 3.0

F – Jamison Battle 6-7 220 Jr. 13.1

F – Joshua Ola-Joseph 6-7 215 Fr. 7.3

F – Pharrel Payne 6-9 255 Fr. 7.0

Key reserves – Treyton Thompson, C, 7-0, So., 2.0 ppg; Jaden Henley, G, 6-7, Fr., 3.8 ppg; Will Ramberg, F, 6-5, Jr., 2.0 ppg.

Coach: Ben Johnson 20-31 (2nd season)

Notable: Junior forward Jamison Battle, who missed the first four games this season after foot surgery, played a few games last month with a lingering back injury suffered in Jan. 16 loss vs. Illinois. Battle, who averages nearly 13 points per game, seems to be back to his old self with consecutive 20-point performances for the first time this season in losses to Indiana and Northwestern … The Gophers announced earlier this season that 6-8 freshman forward Kadyn Betts will redshirt the 2022-23 season after reclassifying and joining the team early this year. Betts will be part of a highly touted 2023 class that was signed Nov. 9, including five-star center Dennis Evans III and four-star guard Cameron Christie. Christie and Evans were named McDonald's All-American nominees.

MARYLAND TERRAPINS (15-7, 6-5)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Jahmir Young 6-1 185 Sr. 16.1

G – Donald Carey 6-5 187 Sr. 7.1

G – Hakim Hart 6-8 205 Sr. 11.3

F – Donta Scott 6-8 205 Sr. 12.2

F – Julian Reese 6-9 230 So. 10.3

Reserves – Patrick Emilien, F, 6-7, Sr., 2.8 ppg; Ian Martinez, G, 6-3, Jr., 5.6 ppg; Jahari Long, G, 6-5, Jr., 2.8 ppg.

Coach: Kevin Willard 285-217 (16th season)

Notable: The Terrapins have dominated the series against the Gophers with seven straight wins, including 84-73 at home last season. The last time Maryland fell to Minnesota was at home in a 89-75 game on February 22, 2017. They've also only lost once in seven meetings at Williams Arena. That happened in a 68-63 game on February 18, 2016. First-year Maryland coach Kevin Willard took Seton Hall to the NCAA tournament in 2021-22, but the decided to come to the Big Ten. The Terps won their third straight game Tuesday in a 66-55 victory against Indiana. In six Big Ten wins this season, Young is averaging 23 points per game.

Fuller's score prediction: Maryland 67, Gophers 57.