Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BELGRADE, Serbia — Center forward Dušan Vlahović was included in Serbia's squad for the World Cup on Friday despite missing his last four matches with Juventus because of a groin problem.

Vlahović hasn't played since Juventus was eliminated from the Champions League with a loss at Benfica on Oct. 25.

But Serbia coach Dragan Stojković is prepared to wait until his star player is healthy — especially since Vlahović scored 50 goals in all competitions with Fiorentina and Juventus over the past two seasons.

Aleksandar Mitrović, another prolific scorer, could provide quite a strike duo with Vlahović.

Also included for Serbia was Filip Kostić, who has been providing assists for Vlahović with both Juventus and the national team.

In a 26-man team featuring 11 players from Serie A, Serbia's midfield is led by Lazio's Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Serbia opens against Group G favorite Brazil on Nov. 24 then plays Cameroon four days later before facing Switzerland on Dec. 2.

Serbia will play a pre-tournament friendly against Bahrain next Friday.

___

Serbia:

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrović (Sevilla), Predrag Rajković (Mallorca), Vanja Milinković-Savić (Torino)

Defenders: Stefan Mitrović (Red Star Belgrade), Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlović (Salzburg), Miloš Veljković (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenović (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Eraković (Red Star Belgrade), Srđan Babić (Almeria)

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio), Saša Lukić (Torino), Marko Grujić (Porto), Filip Kostić (Juventus), Uroš Račić (Braga), Nemanja Maksimović (Getafe), Ivan Ilić (Hellas Verona), Andrija Živković (PAOK Thessaloniki), Darko Lazović (Hellas Verona)

Forwards: Dušan Tadić (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham), Dušan Vlahović (Juventus), Filip Đuričić (Sampdoria), Luka Jović (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonjić (Torino)

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports