Injured Francisco Lindor pinch hits in 9th, delivers 2-run double as Mets beat Rockies 4-2

DENVER — Pinch-hitter Francisco Lindor, broken toe and all, hit a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth inning and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 on Friday night.
Lindor lined a cutter from reliever Zach Agnos (0-2) into right field, scoring Juan Soto from second. Pete Alonso used a nifty slide on the play to avoid the tag and give the Mets a 4-2 lead.
Lindor was questionable to play at all this weekend after his right pinky toe was broken by a pitch in the first inning on Wednesday.
Alonso also added a two-run double in the seventh on a night the Mets were 2 of 15 with runners in scoring position.
Ryne Stanek (2-4) pitched out of a no-out, bases loaded jam in the eighth courtesy of an unassisted double play by Brett Baty at third and a strikeout.
Edwin Díaz turned in a perfect ninth for his 14th save.
Mickey Moniak had an RBI single in the seventh and a solo homer off Mets starter Kodai Senga in the third.
The Rockies saw their three-game winning streak halted after sweeping the Marlins in Miami. Shortstop Ryan Ritter lined a triple in his major league debut.