TEMPE, Ariz. — Connor Ingram made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season, Matias Maccelli scored and the Arizona Coyotes beat the San Jose Sharks 1-0 on Friday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Maccelli scored with 5:15 left in the second period, finding an open side following J.J. Moser's wrist shot from the left circle. Nick Bjugstad, jostling with San Jose defenseman Jan Rutta in the crease, redirected it to Maccelli for his sixth goal of the season.

Maccelli extended his points streak to five games. He had a career-best nine-game points run earlier in the season. Ingram made his 10th start in the last 12 games.

The Sharks had two third-period goals disallowed and had a four-game points streak sopped in their sixth consecutive one-goal game.

William Eklund appeared to tie it with 7:40 when he beat Ingram from right in front, but the goal was disallowed after Arizona challenged it for goaltender interference. Sharks forward Luke Kunin appeared to make contact with Ingram's stick as he skated through the crease before Eklund's shot.

Givani Smith's apparent goal at 3:59 of the third period was disallowed after Arizona challenged it for offside.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves for San Jose. He had won four of his last five starts.

Coyotes forward Jack McBain was activated after missing 15 games because of a lower-body injury. Coyotes top-line defenseman Sean Durzi missed his third straight game.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Colorado on Sunday night.

Coyotes: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL