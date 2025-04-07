Informal ties with US philanthropists like Howard Buffett firm despite shaky US–Ukraine relations

BOBRYK, Ukraine — As uncertainty in U.S.–Ukraine relations grows, informal ties with some U.S. philanthropists built over three years of war with Russia are holding firm.
One such benefactor is Howard G. Buffett, a Republican and son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. He's making his 18th visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The trip comes as the new U.S. administration led by President Donald Trump is trying to broker a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. But the fighting has continued, and it remains unclear whether the United States will maintain its support for Ukraine in repelling Russia's invasion.
''It doesn't change anything we do. We're on track,'' Buffett told The Associated Press, adding that his foundation will surpass $1 billion in aid to Ukraine this year. He called the prospect of a peace deal ''impossible.''
''Putin doesn't want it, and he won't respect it,'' he said. ''There's no easy way to end the war. So, we'll stick with it as long as we need to.''
The AP caught up with Buffett aboard a train with Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Saturday. Their shared commitment to humanitarian demining brought them together in 2023, and they've remained in close contact since then. Svyrydenko calls him ''one of the greatest friends of Ukraine.''
Buffett is among a number of Americans across the U.S. political spectrum who support Ukraine's war effort, either through financial aid or volunteer military service, who say the U.S. hasn't done enough to help Ukraine defeat Russia over the past few years.
On this trip, Buffett and Svyrydenko traveled to the country's northern Sumy region, where the situation has significantly worsened following Ukrainian forces' loss of ground in Russia's Kursk region.
They visited the villages of Popivka and Bobryk, which — like much of the region — lie in a high-risk zone for land mines. Parts of the area were occupied by Russian forces in 2022 and are now considered potentially contaminated. They also stopped at a local school that had been relocated to a basement, where children now study during hours-long air raid alerts.