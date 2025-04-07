Informal ties with US philanthropists like Howard Buffett firm despite shaky US–Ukraine relations

One such benefactor is Howard G. Buffett, a Republican and son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. He's making his 18th visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The trip comes as the new U.S. administration led by President Donald Trump is trying to broker a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. But the fighting has continued, and it remains unclear whether the United States will maintain its support for Ukraine in repelling Russia's invasion.