Influential evangelical preacher John MacArthur dies at 86

The Rev. John MacArthur, an influential and exacting evangelical preacher, died Monday at the age of 86.
He led Grace Community Church in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Sun Valley for more than five decades. His ministry announced his death on social media. On Sunday, Tom Patton, one of the church's pastors, told the congregation MacArthur had been hospitalized with pneumonia.
MacArthur made news during the coronavirus pandemic for flouting Los Angeles County's health orders by holding indoor services for hundreds of congregants and refusing to enforce masking and physical-distancing requirements.
Well before then, his influence had spread far beyond Southern California, where he grew up and took the helm of his nondenominational congregation at age 29.
His Grace to You broadcast ministry circulated his theologically conservative teachings while his many books, including the popular MacArthur Study Bible, were translated into dozens of languages.
Dressed in a suit and tie, he eschewed pop culture references and emotional appeals from the pulpit, even as they became mainstays of modern evangelicalism.
His followers lauded him for his expository preaching, in which he walked them through Scripture line by line. He wanted his sermons to be timeless explanations of the Bible as he interpreted it.
''He could get more out of a Bible verse than anyone I've ever known,'' evangelical leader Franklin Graham wrote on social media. He called MacArthur one of ''America's great Bible teachers.''