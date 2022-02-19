The inflation headlines have been alarming.

They are based most recently on the report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that the Consumer Price Index had increased 7.5% over the year through January.

With their own eyes, millions of people are seeing data that is at least as troubling: the soaring price of gasoline, which approached a national average of $3.51 last week, according to AAA. Minnesota was at $3.39.

"Many people see gas prices several times a day," said Yuriy Gorodnichenko, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley. "They are salient. They affect inflation expectations in a big way."

But they are contributing to a sense of panic that, I think, is unwarranted, because inflation may have already peaked, as I will explain.

Reining in expectations

When inflation expectations become "unanchored" — when they far exceed the 2% to 3% range that the Federal Reserve deems an appropriate inflation target — an economy is often seen to have entered dangerous territory. That may be happening among the general public.

People who run businesses are especially important because they set prices. They expect inflation to rise 5.6% over the next 12 months, a survey posted on Gorodnichenko's website found.

The Federal Reserve has little choice under these circumstances, given its mandate to keep inflation under control: It must tighten financial conditions, and expectations are high that it will do so at its March 15-16 meeting.

Financial markets project that the benchmark Fed funds rate will rise above 1.50% by December, from its current near-zero level.

The Fed has an enormous immediate impact on financial markets: Anticipation of Fed tightening has already unnerved many stock and bond investors, and further bouts of higher volatility can be expected.

But the Fed's ability to constrain inflation over the short term is limited, at best. Nothing it can do is likely to have an immediate effect on the cost of gasoline or the thousands of items whose prices have risen largely because of supply-chain bottlenecks.

Alberto Cavallo, a Harvard economist who has studied inflation using vast quantities of high-frequency online price data, told me that he expected the inflationary impact of the pandemic to linger for months.

Reasons to calm down

No matter how you measure it, the rate of inflation today is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. And inflation has been elevated too long for policymakers to be able to continue to describe the problem as "transitory," as they did last year.

Words are important. Transitory was the wrong word.

There are reasons to be more optimistic than most of the headlines would suggest, however.

Most basically, if you look at the monthly CPI numbers — as well as those of other inflation measures — you will find that although inflation is high, it is not spiking.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which conducts economic research and risk analysis, put it clearly in a recent conversation. "Inflation has already peaked," he said. "It peaked in October."

How is this possible?

A close look at the numbers shows that the annual CPI inflation rate reflects the very low base levels of one year ago, when the pandemic had suppressed demand and prices were low. The month-to-month numbers support a different narrative.

Consider that monthly CPI rose:

0.9% in October.

0.7% in November.

0.6% in December.

0.6% in January.

It's true that this has been the worst year for inflation in more than 40 years, but we've known that for months. What these numbers show is that although inflation is high, it has also been fairly stable on a month-to-month basis.

Zandi, who says he takes "a sanguine view," expects that the annual CPI numbers will start to decline in several months, whatever the Fed does. And much as annual corporate earnings look better when compared with low numbers a year earlier, the decline in the annual CPI rate will look even better in comparison with the steep readings of the past year. That's just math.

The Fed does need to raise rates considerably over a few years and reduce its swollen balance sheet, he said, but that can be good news because it means extraordinary measures are no longer needed and it's time to "normalize."

Not a wage-price spiral

When inflation becomes deeply worrisome, it is typically because a "wage-price spiral" has set in, with workers responding to price increases with demands for even greater wage increases, and so on.

But that hasn't happened so far.

Yes, after years of rising corporate profits and meager raises, many workers have greater leverage these days, and are demanding more pay. Why shouldn't they?

Labor shortages induced by the pandemic appear to have accelerated corporate investment in capital equipment like computers and software that are increasing productivity, Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics, a research firm, said earlier this month in an online talk.

That could produce a happy confluence of events: rising wages, offset by rising productivity, while inflation ebbs, thanks to the Fed and to the easing of pandemic effects.

Let's hope so.