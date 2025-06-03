Inflation slides to 1.9% in Europe, as worries shift from prices to Trump and tariffs

Trump has raised tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos from almost all trading partners to 25%, and has now said he will raise the rate to 50% on steel, as well as proposing a 20% tariff on all European Union goods. That last tariff has been paused ahead of a July 14 deadline pending negotiations with EU officials. Worries about the impact of tariffs on growth led the European Union's executive commission to cut its growth forecast for the 20 euro member countries this year to 0.9% from 1.3% in its fall 2024 forecast.