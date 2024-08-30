FRANKFURT, Germany — Inflation in the 20 EU countries that use the euro falls to 2.2%, opening way for a central bank rate cut in September.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 30, 2024 at 9:04AM
The Associated Press
