Inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed falls to lowest level since early 2021

Taken as a whole, the latest signs of a sustained cooling of inflation arrive five days before an election in which many voters have soured on the economy, mostly because average prices remain nearly 20% higher than they were four years ago. Former President Donald Trump has largely blamed the Biden-Harris administration's energy policies and promised that inflation would '' vanish completely '' if he is elected. Vice President Kamala Harris has promised to ban price gouging for groceries and to reduce child care and health care costs.