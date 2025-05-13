WASHINGTON — Inflation cooled again last month as grocery and gas prices fell, with few signs of tariff impact yet.
Inflation cooled again last month as grocery and gas prices fell, with few signs of tariff impact yet
Inflation cooled again last month as grocery and gas prices fell, with few signs of tariff impact yet.
The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 12:36PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he will be waiting for Russian leader Putin in Ankara on Thursday for talks
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he will be waiting for Russian leader Putin in Ankara on Thursday for talks.