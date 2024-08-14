Officials probe why robbery suspects had gun of ex-LA officer involved in 2013 shooting spree

Jamer Mauricio Sepulveda Salazar, a 21-year-old Colombian citizen, and Padron were stopped and charged with felonies related to an armed robbery. Sepulveda and Padron told investigators that they were involved in an armed robbery of a $30,000 Rolex on Aug. 5 in Beverly Hills. Two days later, they said they took a Patek Philippe watch with an estimated worth of over $1 million, according to an affidavit.