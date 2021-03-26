FORT MYERS, Fla. — Infielder Andrew Romine has been released from his minor league contract by the Minnesota Twins.
The 35-year-old, the brother of Chicago Cubs catcher Austin Romine, hit .185 (5 for 27) with one RBI during spring training. Had he been added to the major league roster, he would have received a $750,000, one-year contract.
Romine is a 10-year major league veteran who appeared in two games with Texas last year, going 1 for 4. He has a .235 career average with 10 homers and 81 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels (2010-13), Detroit (2014-17), Seattle (2018) and the Rangers.
Minnesota announced the decision Thursday night.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Column: Trans athletes a non-issue but discrimination real
All around the country, states are rushing to approve laws to address a supposed problem that, in reality, doesn't actually exist.
Sports
Tennessee's governor signs transgender athlete bill
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law Friday banning transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports, making it the third state this year to approve a measure many critics warn would prompt costly lawsuits and hurt transgender youth.
Sports
Moving on at Miami: Osaka has won 22 consecutive matches
Naomi Osaka might never hit a worse shot. Not that it mattered.
Sports
LSU coach accused of ignoring sexual harassment allegation
A 74-year-old woman told state lawmakers Friday that she spoke directly to Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron about sexual harassment she said she endured in 2017 from one of his star players, adding he did nothing to reprimand the running back.
Twins
Souhan: For the love of Buxton, add extra padding to outfield walls
The Twins center fielder keeps crashing into them, and better protection could serve him well.