Inexperienced Pistons, like veteran Clippers, know there's no time for hanging heads before Game 2s

NEW YORK — The Detroit Pistons could have sounded shaken, after a few miserable minutes against the New York Knicks ruined an otherwise solid return to the postseason.
Same with the Los Angeles Clippers, who played beautiful basketball down the stretch of the regular season but not in their series opener against Denver.
Yet whether it's a team filled with playoff newcomers such as the Pistons, or a group of tested veterans such as the Clippers, everyone knows the rules at this time of the year. There's no time for hanging heads or dwelling on disappointments.
The next game comes quickly and all that matters is being ready when it arrives.
''It's even keel,'' Clippers All-Star said James Harden said. ''We will come back in Game 2 and be even better.''
That comes Monday night in Denver, after the Knicks try to take a 2-0 lead over the Pistons in the opener of the doubleheader.
Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers' leaders, along with coach Tyronn Lue, have been part of many deep playoff runs. So they were not going to let their 112-110 overtime loss on Saturday linger. They just figure they will clean up the 20 turnovers they committed and be fine.
Most of the Pistons don't have that kind of experience to lean on. Detroit is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, but the 21-0 run the Knicks hit them with in the fourth quarter of their 123-112 victory didn't have anyone fearing they weren't ready for the moment.