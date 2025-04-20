Inexperienced Pistons, like veteran Clippers, know there's no time for hanging heads before Game 2s

What to Know: Denver is 4-0 since firing Michael Malone and replacing him with interim coach David Adelman. The Clippers, meanwhile, had won eight in a row and 18 of 21 before blowing a 15-point lead in the opener. They will now try to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time since a three-game skid from Feb. 28 to March 4. The teams both went 50-32 in the regular season, when they split their four meetings, and was almost nothing between them in Game 1. The Clippers made two more field goals and had one more assist, while the Nuggets outrebounded them by one. Nikola Jokic, after averaging a triple-double during the regular season, just missed one with 29 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.