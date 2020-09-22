A longtime bohemian standard during the 1970s, hanging houseplants have returned in a big way as demand for plants has skyrocketed during the pandemic and Instagram influencers create indoor jungles.

Plant parents love to dote on their houseplants, especially now that everyone is hunkering down at home, but are all indoor plants well suited to hanging?

Bloomscape's resident plant expert, Joyce Mast, advises evaluating your home and lifestyle before choosing a houseplant to hang in your home.

"What kind of light will your plant enjoy?" Mast asked. "How much time will you have to take care of its needs? And are you able to reach the plant (to water) once it is hanging in your home?"

Here are varieties that will do well in baskets and macramé hangers.

• Silver satin pothos: In the wild, this can climb as high as the crown of a tree, while indoors, it can grow up to 6 feet tall. "This trailing plant enjoys low to bright indirect light areas, is very easy to care for and looks lovely as a hanging plant as its patterned silvery green leaves drape over," Mast said.

• Heartleaf philodendron: This popular philodendron features distinctive pointed tips and can be grown as a climber or a trailing vine. "These fast-growing heart-shaped plants enjoy low to bright indirect light areas and are very easy to care for — they're happy in most areas of the home," said Mast. As a quick grower, it is an excellent choice for the trailing-plants-as-curtains look.

• Philodendron hederaceum: This variety of the popular heartleaf philodendron features beautiful yellow and lime green leaves that look dramatic cascading from bookshelves and hangers. Mast likes it as a "fast-growing, veining plant that is very easy to care for and will thrive in low to bright indirect light."

• Neon prayer plant: This earned its name because of the way its leaves close at nightfall. "This vibrant plant stands out with bright green oval leaves and a herringbone-like pattern of light yellow veining," said Mast. "The colorful foliage makes this a perfect plant for window sills or shelves that need a splash of color."

• Wandering dude: This striking purple plant is easy to care for, is fast-growing and will trail quickly. It also can take some direct sunlight if necessary. A plant that prefers a slightly more humid environment, this is a good choice for bathrooms and kitchens.

• Hoya obovata: Hoyas have thick, waxy leaves, are great climbers and prefer bright, indirect light. With their striking trailing leaves, hoyas are perfect for bookshelves, mantels and hangers.

• String of Bananas: Native to South Africa, this succulent features distinctive banana-shaped foliage, also known as "fish hooks," and is a good choice for sun-drenched south-facing windows.

• String of Pearls: This a popular trailing plant with pea-shaped leaves. It loves heat and indirect sunlight but can tolerate lower light if necessary. As a drought-tolerant succulent, water it when the soil is dry. The stems can break off easily, so install it in a place with limited traffic.

• Spider plant: Sometimes called airplane plants because of their arching leaves and floating plantlets, these grow well in hanging baskets. They prefer bright, indirect light, but too much sun can scorch their leaves. Water regularly and allow to dry out between feedings.

• Baby Tears: This delicate plant creates a stunning mat of creeping stems that prefer moist, well-drained soil in a part shade to full shade location. They require frequent watering.