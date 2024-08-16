Indonesia's leader highlights economic and infrastructure developments in his final state of nation

With a population of about 275 million, Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy, and has the largest reserves of nickel in the world. Aiming to dominate the world's nickel supply, the country has gone from having two nickel smelters to 27 over the last decade, with 22 more planned, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. In 2023, the country was responsible for more than half the supply of nickel ore globally.