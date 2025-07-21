MANADO, Indonesia — Indonesian rescuers evacuating people from a ferry that caught fire at sea say more than 560 were rescued and three died.
Indonesian rescuers evacuating people from a ferry that caught fire at sea say more than 560 were rescued and three died
Indonesian rescuers evacuating people from a ferry that caught fire at sea say more than 560 were rescued and three died.
The Associated Press
July 21, 2025 at 1:19AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Indonesian rescuers evacuating people from a ferry that caught fire at sea say more than 560 were rescued and three died
Indonesian rescuers evacuating people from a ferry that caught fire at sea say more than 560 were rescued and three died.