Indonesian police detain 3 Australian men suspected of killing a fellow national in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia — Indonesian police say they are detaining three suspects for murder after an Australian tourist was shot to death at a villa in the resort island of Bali.
''We have successfully arrested three suspects last night,'' Bali Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya told reporters in Denpasar, the provincial capital.
''The three suspects are Australian men and they are now being held and questioned for further investigation,'' he said.
Zivan Radmanovic, a 32-year-old from Melbourne, was killed just after midnight on June 13 at a villa near Munggu Beach in Bali's Badung district. A second man, a 34-year-old from Melbourne, was left beaten in the attack.
Police earlier said they had detained two suspects, but further investigation led police to arrest a third man who helped them to prepare the killing, Adityajaya said.
Witnesses at the villa told investigators that two gunmen arrived on a scooter at the villa around midnight.
Radmanovic was shot in a bathroom of his room, where police found 17 bullet casings and two intact bullets.
Radmanovic's wife, Gourdeas Jazmyn, 30, told police that she suddenly woke up when she heard her husband screaming. She cowered under a blanket when she heard multiple gunshots.