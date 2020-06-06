JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian army helicopter crashed in Central Java province on Saturday, killing three of the nine passengers on board, a TV report said.
There was no immediate confirmation from the army on the incident.
There were nine passengers aboard the helicopter, Kompas TV reported. Six passengers were injured and evacuated to two hospitals in Kendal district, where the crash occurred, the report said.
"The helicopter was flying very low and getting lower until it crashed with a very loud sound," said Eka, a witness quoted by Kompas TV. "Two passengers escaped before it crashed and after that there were three or four explosions."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Asia Today: Most of 51 new SKorea cases linked to door sales
South Korea reported 51 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, mostly in the densely populated capital region, as authorities scramble to stem transmissions among low-income workers who can't afford to stay home.
World
Indonesian army helicopter crashes, killing 3, report says
An Indonesian army helicopter crashed in Central Java province on Saturday, killing three of the nine passengers on board, a TV report said.
World
German lawmakers criticize reported US troop withdrawal plan
Two conservative German lawmakers have criticized the reported U.S. decision to withdraw more than a quarter of American troops stationed in Germany.
World
Taiwanese vote to oust mayor who sought presidency
Residents of the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung voted Saturday to oust their mayor, whose failed bid for the presidency on behalf of the China-friendly Nationalist Party earlier this year brought widespread disapproval among residents.
World
Prince William reveals he's been a helpline volunteer
Britain's Prince William has revealed that he has been anonymously helping out on a crisis helpline during the coronavirus lockdown.