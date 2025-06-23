Indonesia arrests 285 in drug crackdown and seizes over half a ton of narcotics

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities said Monday they arrested 285 people suspected of drug trafficking, including 29 women and seven foreigners, and seized over half a ton of various narcotics during a two-monthlong nationwide crackdown.
Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia despite having strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad.
The head of the National Narcotic Agency, Marthinus Hukom, said the crackdown, launched between April and June across 20 provinces, also uncovered money laundering schemes by two drug syndicates and confiscated assets worth more than 26 billion rupiah (about $1.5 million).
Thirty-six of the suspects, including 21 women, were paraded in front of reporters, along with confiscated drugs, in their orange prison uniforms and hands handcuffed.
Hukom said the women arrested were mostly housewives.
''I call on Indonesian women to be more vigilant in establishing friendships both in the real world and in cyberspace,'' he said during a joint press conference with officials from the security affairs ministry and the customs office who took part in the operation.
One of the agency's deputies, Budi Wibowo, said authorities seized 683,885 grams (0.68 ton) of crystal meth, marijuana, ecstasy, THC, hashish and amphetamines, adding this helped stop them falling into the hands of ''more than 1.3 million people.''
Wibowo also said that drug syndicates have used various methods to distribute narcotics to users via land and sea transportation or mail services.