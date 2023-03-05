More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Marshall, Clark lead Iowa past Maryland in Big Ten semifinals
The Hawkeyes will face Ohio State in Sunday's Big Ten tournament championship game.
Colleges
Souhan: A Minnesota guide to the Big Ten women's basketball tournament
Saturday's semifinals, featuring Minnesota connections, were thrilling, as expected.
Colleges
Scalia has another good game, but Indiana falls short at Target Center
Stillwater native and former Gophers player Sara Scalia scored 15 points Saturday to conclude a memorable trip back home.
Gophers
With Whalen out, what's left behind for Gophers women's basketball?
Members of Minnesota's basketball community believe the mutual decision for Whalen to part ways with the Gophers program came too soon and wonder what effect that could have on finding her replacement.