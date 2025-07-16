Indigenous Wampis are ambushed in Peru after government backs out of anti-mining joint patrol

BOGOTA, Colombia — An attack by armed assailants on a patrol of a mission by the Indigenous Wampis guards last week in the Peruvian Amazon has again brought into focus the issue of illegal gold mining in the ancestral territory.
The 60-member mission was ambushed and shot at as they were patrolling near the Wampis community of Fortaleza on Saturday, just days after the Peruvian government's sudden withdrawal from a planned joint enforcement operation to confront the illegal mining.
No one was hurt in the attack.
For two years, the Wampis Nation has pressed state agencies and the public prosecutor's office in Peru to work together to monitor for and remove illegal mining operations from the Santiago River basin.
Days before a scheduled joint operation, government agencies pulled out without explanation, according to Amazon Watch, a U.S.-based environmental and Indigenous rights nonprofit.
In response, the Wampis launched their own mission and its first patrol was attacked on Saturday.
Indigenous leaders say the incident highlights the growing risks faced by land defenders and the government's failure to uphold its promises.
A Wampis official described the attack to The Associated Press. The around 60 Indigenous leaders, community guards and technicians were tasked with monitoring the environmental impacts of illegal gold mining in the Bajo Rio Santiago region.