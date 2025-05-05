Indigenous people raise awareness about their missing and murdered

Indigenous people across North America are calling this week for sustained responses to the violence in their communities, much of it against women and girls.
In prayer walks, self-defense classes, marches and speeches at state capitols, they are pushing for better cooperation among law enforcement agencies to find missing people and solve homicides that are among about 4,300 open FBI cases this year.
Some parents say they will use Monday's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day to make sure children understand what's at stake.
Many young women are covering their mouths with bright red handprints, vowing to speak for those who have been silenced. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Indigenous women are more than twice as likely to be victims of homicide than the national average.
What ‘the talk' means to Indigenous people
Lisa Mulligan, of the Forest County Potawatomi, carries this message when she rides her motorcycle from Wisconsin to rallies out West. She plans to give her two granddaughters ''the talk'' as they grow older about what they statistically might encounter in their lives.
She will warn them that her father was killed and another relative was a victim of sex trafficking.
''That's why I ride for it,'' Milligan said. ''I don't want it to happen to anyone else.''