Indigenous fashion week in Santa Fe, New Mexico, explores heritage in silk and hides

SANTA FE, N.M. — Fashion designers from across North America are bringing inspiration from their Indigenous heritage, culture and everyday lives to three days of runway modeling starting Friday in a leading creative hub and marketplace for Indigenous art.
A fashion show affiliated with the century-old Santa Fe Indian Market is collaborating this year with a counterpart from Vancouver, Canada, in a spirit of Indigenous solidarity and artistic freedom. A second, independent runway show at a rail yard district in the city has nearly doubled the bustle of models, makeup and final fittings.
Three days of runway shows set to music will have models that include professionals and family, dancers and Indigenous celebrities from TV and the political sphere.
Clothing and accessories rely on materials ranging from of silk to animal hides, featuring traditional beadwork, ribbons and jewelry with some contemporary twists that include digitally rendered designs and urban Native American streetwear from Phoenix.
''Native fashion, it's telling a story about our understanding of who we are individually and then within our communities,'' said Taos Pueblo fashion designer Patricia Michaels, of ''Project Runway'' reality TV fame. ''You're getting designers from North America that are here to express a lot of what inspires them from their own heritage and culture.''
Santa Fe style
The stand-alone spring fashion week for Indigenous design is a recent outgrowth of haute couture at the summer Santa Fe Indian Market, where teeming crowds flock to outdoor displays by individual sculptors, potters, jewelers and painters.
Designer Sage Mountainflower remembers playing in the streets at Indian Market as a child in the 1980s while her artist parents sold paintings and beadwork. She forged a different career in environmental administration, but the world of high fashion called to her as she sewed tribal regalia for her children at home and, eventually, brought international recognition.