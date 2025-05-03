Indigenous activists see Trump's Columbus Day rhetoric as cause for continued advocacy

This week, President Donald Trump announced he won't recognize Indigenous Peoples Day and will bring Columbus Day ''back from the ashes'' — another sign some Native leaders say that advocacy for Indigenous representation must continue during Trump's second term in the White House.
Columbus Day, celebrated annually in October, venerates the accomplishments of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.
Native Americans have been lobbying local and federal governments for decades to replace celebrations of Columbus with a holiday that recognizes the contributions of Indigenous peoples. For many, the goal was to not only create a celebration of the beauty of Indigenous cultures and experiences but to also recast Columbus' historical framing.
Instead of focusing on his navigation to the Americas, many Native people want to increase awareness of the role Columbus played in the mass atrocities and deaths inflicted upon Indigenous peoples.
Democrat Joe Biden was the first president to mark Indigenous Peoples Day, issuing a proclamation in 2021 that celebrated ''the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples'' and recognized the sovereignty and self-determination of tribal nations. The proclamation did not establish Indigenous Peoples Day as a federal holiday, nor did it remove Columbus Day as one.
Trump said he would not follow his predecessor's practice of recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day, accusing Democrats of denigrating the explorer's legacy as he pressed his campaign to restore what he argues are traditional American icons.
However, Trump has previously acknowledged National Native American Heritage Month, which is celebrated in November. ''As business owners, artists, teachers, writers, courageous members of our Armed Forces, and so much more, (Native American) contributions to our society are cause for celebration and appreciation by all Americans,'' reads a 2020 heritage month proclamation issued by Trump.
In 2020, the Trump administration awarded $30,000 for the restoration of a Columbus statue in Baltimore torn down by protesters. That same year, during the presidential election, the administration released a policy vision for Indian Country entitled ''Putting America's First Peoples First — Forgotten No More!'' in which the president pledged to ''honor the storied legacy of American Indians and Alaska Natives.''