Indigenous activists see Trump's Columbus Day rhetoric as cause for continued advocacy

Although the first official Indigenous Peoples Day celebration began in the 1990s, it didn't gain widespread momentum until the last decade, with an uptick in state and local governments recognizing the holiday. At the same time, as a broad reckoning on racial injustice swept across the U.S., statues of Columbus have been ripped down by activists and protesters — part of a generations-long push to have more honest conversations about the history of the country and its founding.