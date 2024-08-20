Wires

India's Supreme Court has set up a task force on workplace safety at hospitals after doctor was raped and killed

India's Supreme Court has set up a task force on workplace safety at hospitals after doctor was raped and killed.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 20, 2024 at 6:41AM

NEW DELHI — India's Supreme Court has set up a task force on workplace safety at hospitals after doctor was raped and killed.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily

Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily.

Wires

Man wanted for murder and armed robbery has been apprehended after standoff at Chicago restaurant, authorities say

Wires

Ford shakes up electric vehicle lineup with two new pickups and a van, all less expensive and with longer ranges