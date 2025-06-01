India's self-proclaimed 'history hunter' is on a drive to salvage the past for future generations

NEW DELHI — Cameras from a bygone era. Rusty typewriters. Vintage radios. Matchboxes once used to light contraband cigarettes.
In an age of new technology and artificial intelligence, a visit to the New Delhi home of Aditya Vij is like stepping into a time machine. Every corner of his museum feels like a carefully constructed history chapter.
The anthropologist is an avid collector of artifacts and has dedicated his life to antiquities. Over decades, he has doggedly collected thousands of items that span several centuries and documented their relevance and the impact they have had on society.
Each collectable he has salvaged feels like a victory against time, Vij says, underscoring his belief that maybe one individual's attempts can quietly resist their erasure from people's memory.
''The deepest emotion I feel while collecting these items is the sense of satisfaction that I managed to save a piece of history,'' said Vij, during an interview surrounded by his priceless collection of vintage cameras and gramophones.
The excitement of the hunt
Fossils of fish, snails, tadpoles and fern leaves that date back millions of years are Vij's most ancient items. But he has a passion for another trove of objects that date back to around 1915: thousands upon thousands of matchboxes.
His obsession began at the age of 8 when he discovered his first matchbox while wandering on the roads with his father. Today, the 51-year-old possesses more than 22,000 matchboxes.