India's Modi visits Ukraine this week, after a recent trip to Moscow. Here's what it could mean

U.S. stocks are ticking higher as Wall Street counts down to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in early trading Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.5%. Treasury yields were edging higher despite a report showing slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. Worries have been rising about the strength of the economy, which has been slowing under the weight of high interest rates.