India's clash with Pakistan sees use of Chinese missiles, French jets, Israeli drones, and more

BANGKOK — India's missile and bomb strikes on targets in Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir have spiked tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with Pakistan's leader calling the attacks an act of war.
Claims on exactly what was hit and where have differed widely, with neither India nor Pakistan releasing many specific details. Making the ongoing conflict even more confusing, the internet has been "flooded with disinformation, false claims, and manipulated photos and videos,'' the Soufan Center think tank said in a research note Friday.
''This information warfare is compounded by both sides' commitment to save face,'' it said.
Still, some information can be gleaned from official statements and paired with what is known to gain greater insight into the clash:
Pakistan says it shot down 5 Indian planes involved in the attack
Hours after India's attack early Wednesday, in retaliation for last month's massacre of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Pakistan's military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif claimed that the Pakistan air force had shot down five Indian attack aircraft: three French-made Rafales, a Russian-made SU30MKI and a Russian-made MiG-29.
He said that Pakistan's air force suffered no casualties, and that all of its aircraft returned safely to base.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif repeated the claim, saying that the Pakistan air force had the opportunity to shoot down 10 Indian planes, but exercised restraint and downed only the five that had fired on Pakistani targets.