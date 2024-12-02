India's Adani says his group is committed to compliance after US bribery and fraud charges

Adani, 62, is one of Asia's richest men and perceived as close to Prime Minister Narendra Mo di. He was thrust into the spotlight on Nov. 20 when U.S. prosecutors in New York charged him and seven of his associates with securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and wire fraud, as well as duping investors by concealing that his company's huge solar energy project on the subcontinent was being facilitated by bribes.