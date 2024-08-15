Indianapolis to host 2025 WNBA All-Star Game with Fever leading league's surge in popularity

''We are in the middle of a pivotal, transformational moment in the history of the WNBA and women's basketball, and we are thrilled Indiana will be the center of it all with the game's biggest stars on display during next season's All-Star Game,'' said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. ''Leaders across our community are going to do what we do best: welcome fans from around the nation and the globe to Indiana, raise the bar for future host cities, and leave a lasting legacy for our city and state.''