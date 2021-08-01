Colin Moran and Anthony Alford hit three-run homers before Chandler Shepherd retired a batter and Indianapolis went on to beat the Saints 12-5 before an announced 7,422 at CHS Field on Sunday.

The Indians won the final three games of the series after losing the first three. In this one, they led 3-0 only six pitches in on a home run by Moran, who is on a rehab assignment for the Pirates.

It only took eight more pitches from Shepherd for Indianapolis to double the lead. Christian Bethancourt doubled on a 2-2 pitch before Cole Tucker singled and Alford homered to right.

Gilberto Celestino and Keon Broxton homered for the Saints, who finished with 12 hits. Shepherd ended up pitching four innings, giving up eight runs and 11 hits in all.

The Saints' 12-game homestand continues with a six-game series with Louisville that begins Tuesday.

STAFF REPORTS