Indianapolis celebrates an epic sports weekend with Pacers, Fever and the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Drive through the neighborhoods surrounding Indianapolis Motor Speedway and it looks like Christmas in May.
Checkered flags and ''Welcome race fans'' signs on every block. Neatly trimmed lawns decorated with cutout Indy cars, a mock Borg-Warner Trophy, even an inflatable version of the track's familiar golden, winged logo.
Yet the ''Racing Capital of the World'' is eagerly and happily sharing the Memorial Day weekend stage with the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever, two teams straight from the Hoosier State's lifeblood of basketball.
The Pacers flags and Caitlin Clark jerseys are easy to see all over town, including Gasoline Alley a few steps from the speedway's famous Brickyard.
Pacers & Racers weekend is in high gear.
''This is an epic weekend, an incredible opportunity to put Indianapolis on the minds of virtually every major sports fan on the planet," said Chris Gahl, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Visit Indy. ''Our initial research shows no other city in the U.S. has hosted this diverse level of major sporting events in such a short amount of time."
It may be an anomaly nationally, but Indianapolis is built to thrive in this sort of spotlight.
The city has hosted the Super Bowl, two NBA All-Star Games, multiple international and national championships and, of course, now the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. And through every virtually twist — even an NCAA men's basketball tournament held entirely in and around Indy — the reviews have come back with races.