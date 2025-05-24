Indianapolis celebrates an epic sports weekend with Pacers, Fever and the Indy 500

The red carpet isn't just being rolled out for the Pacers and the racers. Film director Spike Lee is expected to be in his familiar spot inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse while his old foil, Reggie Miller, calls the game for TNT. It's unclear how many big wigs from the race will make the 15-minute drive (in good traffic) to the arena for the game. Two tickets to each event would cost you nearly $4,000.