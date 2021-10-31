INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Indianapolis, a death that moved the city closer to matching the record number of criminal homicides with two months still left in the year, a newspaper reported.
Police responded to a house about 2 a.m. and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. Ron Gee, a member of Cease Fire Indy, said the group had hoped for 72 hours of peace in the city.
"We're still out here pushing our message. ... We're still hopeful," Gee said.
It was the 213th criminal homicide in 2021, two shy of a record set in 2020, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Indianapolis police asked the public to share any information about the latest shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Starkly different portrayals of Rittenhouse in Kenosha trial
Jurors heard starkly different portrayals of Kyle Rittenhouse — instigator or victim — in opening statements at his trial Tuesday on charges of shooting three people on the streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice.
Politics
AP VoteCast: Youngkin viewed more favorably than Trump
a strategy that appears to have had the intended effect.
Nation
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday he won't comply with a mandate requiring deputies be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face termination, claiming thousands could leave the department and that will lead to more crime.
Business
GEO ordered to pay $23.2M in detainee minimum wage cases
A private prison company has been ordered to pay more than $23 million over lawsuits that accused it of running its for-profit immigration lockup in Washington state on the backs of detainees.
Business
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation's vaccination campaign to children as young as 5.