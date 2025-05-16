Indianapolis 500 on pace for 1st sellout since 2016 and local television blackout will be lifted

''We will lift the local delay in the Indianapolis market so those folks here in Indianapolis can watch the Indianapolis 500 live when its run,'' Boles said. ''We also know that the Pacers are playing in town that evening. But for a lot of our fans who are here for the race, their tradition when they get home is to watch the Indianapolis 500. I'm sure people will be trying to figure out how bounce between a Pacers game, which we hope is a win for Indianapolis and the Indianapolis 500.''