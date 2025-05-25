Indianapolis 500 fans double up with split loyalties to Pacers, race day traditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Before coming to Sunday's Indianapolis 500, Austin Pettijohn dressed appropriately — checkered flag shorts and an Indiana Pacers jersey.
For the 32-year-old from nearby Franklin, Indiana, it just meshed as it did with so many others in this colorful race-day crowd.
As more than a dozen planes carrying advertising banners flew above Indianapolis Motor Speedway while the sounds and smells of the track wafted through the infield, blue-and-gold jerseys and other Pacers regalia seemed every bit as popular as the driver T-shirts that typically dot Pagoda Plaza.
''It's so ingrained in this town, this state since 1909, 1911,'' Pettijohn said rattling off the dates the 2.5-mile oval Brickyard was completed and the first IndyCar race was held here. ''I was born into the month of May and racing, and it holds a very near and dear place in my heart with me and my family. Basketball, too. It's just an emotional, special time.''
Sports fans in Indiana understand because race day is a kind of pilgrimage that binds the generations together. Many families spend dozens of years sitting or standing in the same spot and dress for the occasion in racing garb, a vastly scaled down version of the colorful hats and fancy dresses and suits found at the Kentucky Derby each May.
Those who can't attend often listen to the radio broadcast because the network telecast usually is blacked out and re-aired in full on race night allowing fans who were part of the estimated 350,000 inside the track to go home and watch it all over again.
It's a tradition so revered that when fans weren't allowed to attend in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, speedway president Doug Boles gave viewers and listeners a special dispensation to keep their streaks of consecutive races intact.
This time is different.