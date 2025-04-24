Indianapolis 500 drivers have productive day of testing after technical issues cause late start

Two-time defending Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden waited nearly three hours to start turning test laps Wednesday.
Colton Herta took advantage of the delayed start to hit some extra balls on the Brickyard golf course — in his fire suit. Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup champion, 2020 Indy pole winner Marco Andretti and two-time Indy winner Takuma Sato, delayed their refresher courses until mid-afternoon.
Eventually, everything worked out.
All four Indianapolis 500 newcomers have passed the rookie orientation program, each veteran who needed the refresher course was cleared and 2008 Indy winner Scott Dixon overcame the 2-hour, 45-minute delay for an internet connectivity issue to post the fastest lap of the day at 225.182 mph on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's historic 2.5-mile oval.
''How can you not love being here? I really love it a lot more after the last two years,'' said Newgarden, who was second-fastest at 225.125. ''For most everybody here, it's putting basically a new car on the track and hoping it goes fast. It doesn't mean everything's going to be smooth sailing, but hopefully it goes well the next few weeks.''
The day certainly didn't start well for Newgarden or the other 31 IndyCar drivers. They wanted to see how the hybrid system and changing weight distribution would impact racing and tires the series fastest track.
Instead, they waited for the internet connectivity issue to be resolved.
The original schedule called for series regulars to start their first two-hour session at 10 a.m., followed by another two-hour window for rookies and refresher course drivers before opening the track to everyone for four hours, ending at 6 p.m.