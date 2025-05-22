Indiana visits New York with 1-0 series lead

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 227
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Pacers lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Pacers won the last meeting 138-135 in overtime on Thursday, led by 31 points from Tyrese Haliburton. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 43.
The Knicks are 34-18 against conference opponents. New York is ninth in the NBA averaging 115.8 points and is shooting 48.6% from the field.
The Pacers are 29-22 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.4 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.
The Knicks average 115.8 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 115.1 the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Knicks give up.