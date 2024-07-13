Indiana Fever (10-14, 7-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (16-7, 11-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx plays the Indiana Fever after Kayla McBride scored 27 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 91-63 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The Lynx are 10-2 in home games. Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA with 81.3 points and is shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Fever have gone 4-9 away from home. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference scoring 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 10.3.

Minnesota averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Minnesota allows.

The Lynx and Fever face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is averaging 16 points and 3.6 assists for the Lynx.

Boston is averaging 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (foot).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.