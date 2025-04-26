Sports

Indiana visits Milwaukee with 2-1 series lead

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 6:04AM

Milwaukee; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4.5; over/under is 226.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last matchup 126-119 on March 16 led by 34 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Aaron Nesmith scored 30 points for the .

The Bucks are 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.5 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Pacers are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Indiana ranks third in the NBA with 29.2 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 9.2.

The Bucks score 115.5 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 115.1 the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Bucks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Bucks. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Nesmith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 118.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Tyler Smith: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

