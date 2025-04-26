Indiana visits Milwaukee with 2-1 series lead

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4.5; over/under is 226.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last matchup 126-119 on March 16 led by 34 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Aaron Nesmith scored 30 points for the .
The Bucks are 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.5 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.
The Pacers are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Indiana ranks third in the NBA with 29.2 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 9.2.
The Bucks score 115.5 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 115.1 the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Bucks allow.