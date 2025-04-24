Indiana visits Milwaukee with 2-0 series lead

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4.5; over/under is 230
EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 2-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 120-112 on Dec. 31 led by 30 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Bennedict Mathurin scored 25 points for the .
The Bucks have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 10.0.
The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 17.5 fast break points per game led by Mathurin averaging 4.5.
The Bucks are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 45.7% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.