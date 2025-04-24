Sports

Indiana visits Milwaukee with 2-0 series lead

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 6:04AM

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4.5; over/under is 230

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 120-112 on Dec. 31 led by 30 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Bennedict Mathurin scored 25 points for the .

The Bucks have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 10.0.

The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 17.5 fast break points per game led by Mathurin averaging 4.5.

The Bucks are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 45.7% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Bucks. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 121.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Pacers: 9-1, averaging 119.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Tyler Smith: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

