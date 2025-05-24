Indiana takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against New York

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2; over/under is 223.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Pacers lead series 2-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Pacers won the last matchup 114-109 on Saturday, led by 39 points from Pascal Siakam. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36.
The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 22-15 against opponents over .500.
The Knicks are 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 19-23 record against teams over .500.
The Pacers' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Pacers give up.