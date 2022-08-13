Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Indiana Fever (5-30, 2-15 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (21-12, 10-7 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to stop its nine-game road losing streak when the Fever take on Washington.

The Mystics have gone 10-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington is the top team in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Fever are 2-15 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 5.8.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won 82-70 in the last matchup on Aug. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 10.7 points and 7.2 assists for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games for Washington.

Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Fever. Smith is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Fever: 0-10, averaging 76.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.