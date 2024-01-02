Milwaukee Bucks (24-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-14, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into a matchup with Milwaukee as winners of four straight games.

The Pacers are 8-2 against the rest of their division. Indiana has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are 20-9 in conference play. Milwaukee ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

The Pacers make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%). The Bucks average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 10.6 per game the Pacers give up.

The teams play for the fifth time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 2 the Pacers won 122-113 led by 26 points from Tyrese Haliburton, while Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points for the Bucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 24.6 points and 12.6 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.7 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 122.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 129.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bruce Brown: day to day (knee), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (back).

Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.