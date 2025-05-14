INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-105 in Game 5, advance to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.
Indiana Pacers eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-105 in Game 5, advance to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals
Indiana Pacers eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-105 in Game 5, advance to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.
The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 1:43AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Indiana Pacers eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-105 in Game 5, advance to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals
Indiana Pacers eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-105 in Game 5, advance to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.