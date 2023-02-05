MARION, Ind. — A man suspected of firing shots in a northeastern Indiana city was fatally shot by a police officer early Sunday after the suspect pulled a handgun on the officer, police said.

Marion police officers received a report about 3:50 a.m. ET about gunshots being fired in the city in an incident in which no one was injured, Indiana State Police said.

Investigating officers who arrived at the scene received information that a gold-colored SUV was believed involved in the incident in Marion, located about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, police said.

Shortly afterward, a Marion police officer stopped a gold Saturn Vue but the driver exited the SUV and walked away, ignoring the officer's commands for him to stop and stay in the vehicle.

The officer used a stun gun against the suspect but it proved ineffective and at some point the suspect "produced a handgun and was shot, at least once, by the Marion officer," state police said in a news release.

Despite life-saving measures by police officers and responding paramedics, the man, identified as William White, 34, of Marion, succumbed to gunshot wound injuries, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident, which Indiana State Police are now investigating. The state agency said the Marion police officer involved in the shooting has been placed on a administrative leave, a routine step following police-involved shootings.