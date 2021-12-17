On the three-year anniversary of a crash that killed Holdingford resident Casey Myers and her unborn son, a Stearns County judge sentenced the semi driver who caused the crash to 10 years of supervised probation — a sentence that Casey Myers' mother feels lacks justice.

"It's a disappointment, a letdown," said Pattie Gunderson, who said she read a statement about her daughter before the judge at the sentencing Friday. "It's a lot to take in today. A lot of hurt, a lot of hurt."

Corey W. Planck, 49, of Star City, Ind., was driving a semi toward Sartell after unloading cargo in St. Joseph on Dec. 17, 2018. He ran a stop sign at a four-way stop and crashed into the vehicle driven by Myers, killing her and her unborn son Simon.

In July, Judge Nathaniel Welte convicted Planck on one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in the death of an unborn child.

On Friday, Welte sentenced Planck to 106 months — nearly nine years — in prison for the two counts but stayed the sentence, meaning Planck won't face prison time unless he violates his terms of probation.

Planck's attorney, Kenneth Wilson, asked the judge for a downward departure from the presumptive guidelines of 106 months for the two counts. Wilson argued Planck is "particularly amenable to probation" due to his lack of criminal history, his expression of remorse for the incident, his cooperation and attitude in court, his support from friends and family and his not being a public safety risk.

Casey Myers with son Tyson. Myers and her unborn son Simon were killed in a 2018 crash when a semi driver ran a stop sign.

Gunderson said Planck wrote the family a letter but said Planck didn't seem sincere in his remorse. But she's forgiven him, Gunderson said.

"We know he didn't mean to do it — and I said that to him: I know you didn't mean to do it or have the intention to do it, but you get to go live your life. I do not get to live my life with my child. She is gone," Gunderson said. "It almost felt like Casey and Simon didn't matter.

"There was really no justice for those two."

Gunderson said Welte apologized to the family for the sentencing happening on the anniversary of the crash.

On the day of the crash, 30-year-old Casey Myers was on her way to work at CentraCare, where she split time between the pediatric and adult rehabilitation departments. After the crash, Planck told police he didn't see the stop sign and a crash reconstruction showed he didn't brake until he was in the intersection.

Investigators found Planck was listening to GPS through an ear piece and on the phone with his supervisor when he missed the yellow warning sign, directional signs and the red stop sign, court documents state.

Welte ordered Planck to pay restitution of $7,900 to Matthew Myers, Casey's husband and father of their sons Tyson and Simon. Welte also ordered Planck to complete 100 hours of community service each year for at least 10 years or make a $1,000 donation to organizations dedicated to eliminating distracted driving or to purchase equipment for uninsured rehabilitation patients in Casey Myers' name.

Gunderson said friends and family planned to visit Casey Myers' burial site on Friday and visit the CentraCare Health Plaza where a bench was dedicated in her memory.