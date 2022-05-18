LEBANON, Ind. — A central Indiana man who was one of three Republican candidates who advanced in the primary for a township board position has withdrawn after being charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife.

Andrew Wilhoite's withdrawal form signed Wednesday doesn't list a reason for why he was removing himself from the Clinton Township Board race in Boone County, WRTV -TV reported Wednesday.

Wilhoite, 40, of Lebanon received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board, Boone County election results show.

Wilhoite was arrested in late March in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite. He's been held since then in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Indiana State Police have said Andrew Wilhoite struck Nikki Wilhoite in the head with a blunt object, knocking her out. He then put her in a vehicle and drove to a creek a few miles (kilometers) from their home and dumped her body there, police said.

Police found Nikki Wilhoite's body on March 26 partially submerged in about 3 feet (1 meter) of water.

Court records indicate Nikki Wilhoite filed for divorce on March 17. The couple had been married for 12 years.

Andrew Wilhoite's jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 29, online court records show.