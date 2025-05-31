Sports

Indiana looks to clinch conference finals in game 6

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 6:04AM

Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -4; over/under is 219.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Pacers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the Eastern Conference finals over the New York Knicks in game six. The Knicks defeated the Pacers 111-94 in the last meeting on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 32 points, and Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 23.

The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 51.0 points per game in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 10.5.

The Knicks have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 7-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 115.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 115.1 the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 29.3 points and 6.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Tony Bradley: day to day (hip).

Knicks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

