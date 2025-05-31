Indiana looks to clinch conference finals in game 6

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -4; over/under is 219.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Pacers lead series 3-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the Eastern Conference finals over the New York Knicks in game six. The Knicks defeated the Pacers 111-94 in the last meeting on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 32 points, and Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 23.
The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 51.0 points per game in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 10.5.
The Knicks have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 7-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Pacers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 115.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 115.1 the Pacers give up.